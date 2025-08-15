Revel Rouge Designs One-Of-A-Kind Event Celebrating Authors, Beauty, And Elevated Indulgence At The Shafer Clinic

Co-Hosted by Hank Stampfl, Alix Strauss & Dr. David Shafer,“Beauty & Books” Blended Live Readings, Luxe Brand Experiences & Stunning NYC Views

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Against the sweeping backdrop of the Manhattan skyline, The Shafer Clinic was transformed into an elegant midsummer soirée as Revel Rouge , bestselling author Alix Strauss, and Dr. David Shafer welcomed guests to“Beauty & Books.” Produced by renowned event planner Hank Stampfl of Revel Rouge, the evening showcased his signature approach to luxury event design as he seamlessly blended literature, beauty, and elevated indulgence in a setting that was both intimate and visually stunning.It was an immersive experience. Rich floral arrangements by Posy Florals framed the room with their vibrant blooms complementing the warm glow of the city lights. Guests moved between experiential stations, discovering custom fragrances at the MAIR fragrance bar, indulging in fine caviar from XO Caviar, sampling decadent pastries from Kermo Cakes, artistic cookies by Two Moms And A Whisk and savoring artful dishes prepared by Chef Carlos Manansala. Wines from Trivento, tequila from Biatch Tequila and refreshing mocktails from FRE flowed throughout the night, while the Hazen Essential Skincare display by Dr. Alexes Hazen added a rejuvenating touch to the festivities.The literary heart of the evening featured captivating readings and signings by Alix Strauss, The Joy of Funerals, Nicola Kraus, The Best We Could Hope For, and Ali Rosen, Unlikely Story, whose stories inspired moments of connection and conversation among attendees. A live DJ set created a dynamic soundtrack, while Bobi Media captured the night through a live podcast and social coverage. As the event drew to a close, guests departed with luxe gifts from MAISON de SABRÉ, a lasting reminder of a night designed to delight every sense.“Every event we produce is its own story crafted exclusively for our client with a distinct beginning, middle, and magical finale,” said Hank Stampfl, CEO and Founder of Revel Rouge. This celebration was an ode to creativity, expressed through language, design, beauty, and the power of shared moments. My hope was that guests departed feeling they had experienced something far beyond what they imagined when they first walked through the door, leaving with hearts lighter, spirits lifted, and a sense of beauty greater than when they arrived.”About Revel RougeRevel Rouge Events is a premier event planning and production firm, founded in 2016 and celebrated for creating extraordinary luxury experiences worldwide. Guided by acclaimed event planner Hank Stampfl, Revel Rouge crafts unforgettable celebrations tailored to each client's vision. From its New York City base, Revel Rouge partners with an unparalleled global network to curate every detail with precision and artistry, including breathtaking reveals, immersive atmospheres, and moments designed to dazzle. Learn more at .

