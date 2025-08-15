Some Destroyed, But Enemy Reinforces: Over 100,000 Russian Troops In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Some have been eliminated, but they are indeed bringing in more troops. Right now, it's hard to give an exact figure [on the number of Russian troops] down to the thousand, especially since the Pokrovsk sector has effectively split into the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia sectors. Plus, they're actively redeploying forces from the Novopavlivka sector, since for the Russians it's essentially the same operational zone. For now, we can assume the number remains about the same - over 100,000 in total. That's a huge figure - enough to march on a European country, not just one small, unfortunate Pokrovsk," Trehubov said, noting that this underscores the importance of the sector for the Russians.

Asked whether the enemy had in fact advanced 18 km toward Dobropillia and taken control of the area, the spokesperson said they do not hold it.

"These two salients, these two 'pincers,' are where they've stopped. They do not control the territory where they initially launched their breakthrough. They're present only at the tips of these salients, and they are being destroyed there. They're hiding in tree lines, and operations are under way to eliminate them," he said.

Trehubov also noted that the enemy had been prevented from bringing in new forces and consolidating in the areas near Dobropillia.

According to him, during the offensive the Russians were not primarily trying to seize Ukrainian fortifications, but to infiltrate by bypassing Ukrainian positions in order to later build up strength and capture them.

"Yes, they tried to take some Ukrainian fortifications, but their main aim was to get as far as possible without establishing a stable defense - more like raiding, as saboteurs would. Now they're being destroyed there. The first line they jumped over is actually still holding; they're just making incursions beyond it," Trehubov said.

Commenting on the scale of enemy infiltration in Pokrovsk, he said the Russians are entering in small groups of two to five men, but there can be many such groups.

"In Pokrovsk, they're trying to move in with small groups and establish themselves in various small buildings. The main problem is the shortage of personnel to cover such a large area," he said.

Asked whether a new Russian offensive campaign could be expected in the fall, Trehubov replied: "Honestly, I don't think a separate campaign is possible - unless they change tactics and start using light or heavy equipment, because right now it's primarily infantry moving in. Some analysts say, 'maybe they're saving the equipment to use it in the fall.' Well, maybe they will, but so far it doesn't look that way."

Earlier, in comments to Ukrinform, Trehubov said Ukraine's Defense Forces had improved the situation in the Pokrovsk sector, preventing any Russian advance.