Joshua Kellogg

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-10 01:54:45
Assistant Professor of Natural Product Chemistry, Penn State

The Kellogg Lab promotes a transdisciplinary approach to research, integrating analytical metabolomics, chemical biology, natural products chemistry, molecular biology, and ethnobotany to characterize bioactive natural products (metabolites) that interface with therapeutic targets to modulate human, plant, and animal health. We pursue ethnobotanical collaborations to discover new plant chemistry, and study botanical and environmental microbiomes and fungi for antimicrobial metabolites. Our lab uses a concerted approach, combining field screening, analytical metabolomics and bioinformatics with advanced analytical techniques, multi-platform chromatographic separations, isolation of lead compounds, and detailed structural and biological analysis to characterize active constituents as well as elucidate the mechanistic pathways of action. We also work to develop new bioanalytical and computational tools to expand the analytical capabilities of metabolomic analyses in chemistry, infectious disease biology, and ecology. Lead projects currently underway include examination of the phyllosphere for antimicrobial compounds; volatile metabolomics to elucidate bacterial-fungal interactions in the soil environment; and gut homeostasis and microbiome metabolism of dietary plants.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of Natural Product Chemistry, Penn State
Professional Memberships
  • American Society of Pharmacognosy
  • American Council for Medicinally Active Plants
  • Society of Ethnobotany

