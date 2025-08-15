Eats Fleet To Launch In Phoenix, AZ - A Game-Changer For Local Restaurants And Delivery Drivers

Eats Fleet

LOCAL City Eats

Troy Warren

The Phoenix launch is just the beginning. Eats Fleet plans to expand to other LOCAL City Eats markets in 2025.

- Troy WarrenCHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LOCAL City Eats today announced the upcoming launch of Eats Fleet, its new restaurant delivery division designed to bring a fresh, fair, and community-focused approach to food delivery in the Phoenix metro area.Eats Fleet is breaking away from the high-commission, low-driver-pay model of national delivery giants by introducing special flat rates for restaurants and better pay with performance bonuses for drivers. The service is committed to keeping more money in the local economy, ensuring restaurants can thrive and drivers can earn a sustainable income.For Restaurants:- Flat Monthly Rates - No unpredictable commission percentages that eat into profits.- Full Menu Freedom - Restaurants keep control of pricing and specials.- Direct Connection to Customers - Integrated with LOCAL City Eats' review and loyalty programs.For Drivers:- Higher Per-Delivery Earnings - Competitive rates above national averages.- Performance Bonuses - Extra pay for top-rated deliveries and high-volume shifts.- Local-First Scheduling - Priority for drivers in their own neighborhoods.“Eats Fleet is more than just another delivery service - it's a movement to put the power back into the hands of our local restaurants and the drivers who keep them moving,” said Troy Warren, Founder of LOCAL City Eats.“Phoenix is the perfect launch market for this vision because it's a city that values community, quality food, and supporting small businesses. We're here to prove delivery can be fair, fast, and profitable for everyone involved.”The Phoenix launch is just the beginning. Eats Fleet plans to expand to other LOCAL City Eats markets in 2025, building a delivery network that's locally owned, locally driven, and community powered.Restaurants and drivers in the Phoenix area can learn more and sign up for early access at .About LOCAL City EatsLOCAL City Eats is a restaurant marketing and review platform dedicated to connecting communities with the best local dining experiences. Through innovative programs like RATE$BATESTM and exclusive city-by-cuisine partnerships, LOCAL City Eats helps restaurants stand out, build loyalty, and grow revenue. Eats Fleet is the latest division aimed at bringing fairness and profitability back to restaurant delivery.

Troy Warren

LOCAL City Eats

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.