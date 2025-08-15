Ethereum-Based Meme Coin Pepeto Nears Stage 10, Raises Over $6.18M In Presale, As Ethereum Eyes $10,000

Early-stage Crypto presales present a rare opportunity for investors to get in at the lowest valuations before a token hits the open market. On 15th of August, Ethereum has tested the $4,750 mark, signaling strong momentum as altcoin season indicators turn positive.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index leaning toward greed and the Altcoin Season Index showing an upward trend, market sentiment is shifting toward altcoins, creating a favorable backdrop for new and emerging projects. Pepeto, the Ethereum-based meme coin, is approaching the close of Stage 9 of its presale after raising $6,187,248 in total. With a price of $0.000000147 per token, the project continues to attract attention from both meme coin enthusiasts and the wider crypto market.

Stage 9 Nearing Completion: Pepeto Presale Interest Holds Strong

Stage 9's momentum reflects consistent investor attention. Each stage has moved quickly, and demand has been supported by Pepeto's clear utility roadmap. Not relying solely on viral hype, Pepeto 's core value lies in its exchange platform, which is already set to list the next wave of meme coins in 2025. Applications for legitimate Web3 projects are open, and a demo version of the exchange has been showcased across social channels, a move that positions the project for sustained relevance.

Community Engagement Meets mid August 2025 Market Timing

Pepeto's rise comes during favorable market conditions, with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index leaning positive and altcoin season beginning to take shape. The project reports strong engagement across social platforms, contributing to visibility in a competitive market. Its appeal is further supported by two independent audits, from

This diligence has drawn attention from more cautious investors seeking credible opportunities in the meme coin sector.

What's Next for $PEPETO?

With Stage 9 nearly complete and the token's public debut drawing closer, Pepeto enters a decisive phase. The funding raised so far provides a strong base for initial liquidity and visibility once trading begins. As the presale moves toward its final stages, market watchers will be looking at how Pepeto leverages its exchange, PepetoSwap, cross-chain bridge, and 245% staking rewards to capture attention in a sector driven by both community and innovation.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is an Ethereum-based meme coin combining viral appeal with functional utility. Its ecosystem includes a zero-fee exchange, PepetoSwap technology, a cross-chain bridge, and high-yield staking. Built to merge meme culture with lasting infrastructure, Pepeto's mission is to create a secure and accessible environment for trading and community growth, backed by audited smart contracts and an engaged global following.

To buy PEPETO, make sure to use the official website: As the listing draws closer, some are attempting to capitalize on the hype by using the name to mislead investors with fake platforms. Stay cautious and verify the source.

