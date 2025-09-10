Lewis Eves

MENAFN - The Conversation) Lecturer in Government and International Relations, University of Essex Profile Articles Activity

My research focuses on the intersection of history and security, with a particular interest in East Asia and Sino-Japanese relations. I have published several articles on this topic, as well as broader discussions on International Relations and International Security Studies.

I was awarded my PhD in Politics by Sheffield Hallam University in 2023. My thesis explored how competing historical narratives of the Second Sino-Japanese War impact the contemporary bilateral relationship between China and Japan, particularly as pertains to their territorial dispute in the East China Sea. Previously, I studied my BA in International Relations and History and an MA in International Security Studies at the University of Leicester.

I currently hold a lectureship at the University of Essex, where I teach British Government, Environmental Politics, International Relations Theory, Advanced Quantitative Methods and Public Policy. Previously, I have held positions at the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University, teaching modules on US politics, International Relations, International Security Studies and Political Violence.



2023–present Teaching Associate, University of Sheffield

2021–present Associate Lecturer, Sheffield Hallam University

2019–2023 Graduate Teaching Assisstant, Sheffield Hallam University

2022–2023 Academic Administration Officer, Sheffield Hallam University

2019–2021 College Planning and Initiatives Officer, Sheffield Hallam University

2018–2019 People MI Data Specialist, Sheffield Hallam University

2018–2018 Policy and Regulations Officer, Sheffield Hallam University

2017–2018 Project Officer, Sheffield Hallam University

2018–2018 Project Manager, University of York 2016–2017 Student Voice Consultant, Loughborough Students' Union



2023 Sheffield Hallam University, PhD Politics

2016 University of Leicester, MA International Security Studies 2015 University of Leicester, BA International Relations and History



2024 China: Xi's new year's address wasn't a threat against Taiwan – it was a strategic move for legitimacy, The Conversation

2023 Antagonistic Symbiosis: The Social Construction of China's Foreign Policy, Asia-Pacific Viewpoint

2022 Legitimacy and Nationalism: China's Motivations and the Dangers of Assumptions, E-International Relations

2020 A Pessimistic Rebuttal: The Eventual Return of Sino-Japanese Tensions, E-International Relations 2020 Applying Securitization's Second Generation to COVID-19, E-International Relations

Associate Fellow of the Higher Education Academy

