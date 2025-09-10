Lewis Eves

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-10 01:54:45
My research focuses on the intersection of history and security, with a particular interest in East Asia and Sino-Japanese relations. I have published several articles on this topic, as well as broader discussions on International Relations and International Security Studies.

I was awarded my PhD in Politics by Sheffield Hallam University in 2023. My thesis explored how competing historical narratives of the Second Sino-Japanese War impact the contemporary bilateral relationship between China and Japan, particularly as pertains to their territorial dispute in the East China Sea. Previously, I studied my BA in International Relations and History and an MA in International Security Studies at the University of Leicester.

I currently hold a lectureship at the University of Essex, where I teach British Government, Environmental Politics, International Relations Theory, Advanced Quantitative Methods and Public Policy. Previously, I have held positions at the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University, teaching modules on US politics, International Relations, International Security Studies and Political Violence.

Experience
  • 2023–present Teaching Associate, University of Sheffield
  • 2021–present Associate Lecturer, Sheffield Hallam University
  • 2019–2023 Graduate Teaching Assisstant, Sheffield Hallam University
  • 2022–2023 Academic Administration Officer, Sheffield Hallam University
  • 2019–2021 College Planning and Initiatives Officer, Sheffield Hallam University
  • 2018–2019 People MI Data Specialist, Sheffield Hallam University
  • 2018–2018 Policy and Regulations Officer, Sheffield Hallam University
  • 2017–2018 Project Officer, Sheffield Hallam University
  • 2018–2018 Project Manager, University of York
  • 2016–2017 Student Voice Consultant, Loughborough Students' Union
Education
  • 2023 Sheffield Hallam University, PhD Politics
  • 2016 University of Leicester, MA International Security Studies
  • 2015 University of Leicester, BA International Relations and History
Publications
  • 2024 China: Xi's new year's address wasn't a threat against Taiwan – it was a strategic move for legitimacy, The Conversation
  • 2023 Antagonistic Symbiosis: The Social Construction of China's Foreign Policy, Asia-Pacific Viewpoint
  • 2022 Legitimacy and Nationalism: China's Motivations and the Dangers of Assumptions, E-International Relations
  • 2020 A Pessimistic Rebuttal: The Eventual Return of Sino-Japanese Tensions, E-International Relations
  • 2020 Applying Securitization's Second Generation to COVID-19, E-International Relations
Professional Memberships
  • Associate Fellow of the Higher Education Academy

