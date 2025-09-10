Lewis Eves
My research focuses on the intersection of history and security, with a particular interest in East Asia and Sino-Japanese relations. I have published several articles on this topic, as well as broader discussions on International Relations and International Security Studies.
I was awarded my PhD in Politics by Sheffield Hallam University in 2023. My thesis explored how competing historical narratives of the Second Sino-Japanese War impact the contemporary bilateral relationship between China and Japan, particularly as pertains to their territorial dispute in the East China Sea. Previously, I studied my BA in International Relations and History and an MA in International Security Studies at the University of Leicester.
I currently hold a lectureship at the University of Essex, where I teach British Government, Environmental Politics, International Relations Theory, Advanced Quantitative Methods and Public Policy. Previously, I have held positions at the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University, teaching modules on US politics, International Relations, International Security Studies and Political Violence.Experience
2023–present
Teaching Associate, University of Sheffield
2021–present
Associate Lecturer, Sheffield Hallam University
2019–2023
Graduate Teaching Assisstant, Sheffield Hallam University
2022–2023
Academic Administration Officer, Sheffield Hallam University
2019–2021
College Planning and Initiatives Officer, Sheffield Hallam University
2018–2019
People MI Data Specialist, Sheffield Hallam University
2018–2018
Policy and Regulations Officer, Sheffield Hallam University
2017–2018
Project Officer, Sheffield Hallam University
2018–2018
Project Manager, University of York
2016–2017
Student Voice Consultant, Loughborough Students' Union
2023
Sheffield Hallam University, PhD Politics
2016
University of Leicester, MA International Security Studies
2015
University of Leicester, BA International Relations and History
2024
China: Xi's new year's address wasn't a threat against Taiwan – it was a strategic move for legitimacy, The Conversation
2023
Antagonistic Symbiosis: The Social Construction of China's Foreign Policy, Asia-Pacific Viewpoint
2022
Legitimacy and Nationalism: China's Motivations and the Dangers of Assumptions, E-International Relations
2020
A Pessimistic Rebuttal: The Eventual Return of Sino-Japanese Tensions, E-International Relations
2020
Applying Securitization's Second Generation to COVID-19, E-International Relations
Associate Fellow of the Higher Education Academy
