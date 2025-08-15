403
Death Toll In Devastating Cloudburst In Jammu, Kashmir Up To 60
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Death toll from the devastating cloudburst that hit a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir in north India rose on Friday to 60 while around 100 others were injured.
The Press Trust of India said quoting officials that the death toll following the cloudburst and resultant flash floods in Chisoti village in Kishtwar on Thursday rose to 60 while about 100 others are injured and 500 more are suspected to be trapped inside the debris. Authorities identified so far 30 bodies.
The disaster-triggered flash floods causing widespread destruction as roads, camps, shops, and homes along the Machail Mata Yatra route were swept away.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and assured all help in wake of the deadly incident.
A joint team of National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, police, Army, and local residents, are engaged in rescue and search operations. (end)
