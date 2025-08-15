Saliya Saman Banned From All Forms Of Cricket For Five Years Under Anti-Corruption Code
Saman was among eight people charged in September 2023 for breaching the Code during the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 League, where attempts to corrupt matches in the tournament were disrupted by the ICC, the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) for the purposes of the ECB's Code for the tournament.
The ban, as per the ICC statement on Friday, is backdated to 13 September 2023, when Saman was provisionally suspended.“Following a full hearing and presentation of written and oral argument, the Tribunal found Saman guilty of: Article 2.1.1 which states, 'Being party to an attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly matches or aspects of matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021'.”
“Saman is also charged under Article 2.1.3, which reads as 'Offering a Reward to another Participant in exchange for that player engaging in Corrupt Conduct under the Code,' and Article 2.1.4, which talks about, 'Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1,' said the ICC.
The development comes after Saman, along Pune Devils franchise co-owners Krishan Kumar Chaudhary and Parag Sanghvi, Bangladesh allrounder Nasir Hossain domestic player Rizwan Javed, batting coach Ashar Zaidi, assistant coach Sunny Dhillon, and team manager Shadab Ahamed were charged by the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit over alleged corrupt activities in the tournament.
In April this year, Hossain resumed playing competitive cricket in Bangladesh after serving a two-year ban from all forms of cricket due to being found guilty of breaching the anti-corruption code. ICC had said that time that from Hossain's two-year ban, six months were suspended.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment