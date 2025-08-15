Shasta Pools Introduces New Fiberglass Pool Option For Phoenix-Area Homeowners

"Whether you want a fast install or a fully customized design, we have the right pool for every homeowner," said Skip Ast III, director of sales at Shasta Pools.

Fiberglass pools require less maintenance and fewer chemicals than concrete pools. They also come in a variety of pre-set designs, making the selection process simple and efficient. For homeowners seeking full customization, Shasta recommends traditional concrete (shotcrete) pool construction.

Both fiberglass and concrete pools can be viewed at the Shasta Design Center located in Mesa, Ariz. at 2653 S Alma School Road. They also offer a design center in Surprise at 15278 W Bell Road. Experts at Shasta can educate first-time pool buyers on pool equipment options, choice of materials available for a pool, and the process of pool buying journey.

To learn more about fiberglass pool options, visit:

About Shasta Pools

Shasta Pools is Arizona's trusted name in custom pool building, proudly serving the Valley since 1966. For nearly 60 years, Shasta has transformed backyards into beautiful, functional spaces where families relax, entertain and enjoy life. The company specializes in new pool construction, remodeling, pool service and landscape design. Learn more at ShastaPools .

