Turkmenistan And China Meet To Emphasize Strengthening Co-Op
The parties highlighted the high level of development in relations across all areas of mutual interest and emphasized the importance of regular dialogue at the highest political level as a key factor in strengthening bilateral ties. They also discussed preparations for upcoming visits and meetings in both bilateral and multilateral formats, reaffirming their commitment to continued collaboration.
Ji Shumin has recently begun his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan. On July 26, 2025, the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China presented his credentials to Turkmenistan's President, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during a ceremony in Ashgabat. This formal act marks the start of the ambassador's work to strengthen relations between the two countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment