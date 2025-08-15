Turkmenistan And China Meet To Emphasize Strengthening Co-Op

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov met with China's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkmenistan, Ji Shumin, to discuss key aspects of Turkmen-Chinese cooperation, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The parties highlighted the high level of development in relations across all areas of mutual interest and emphasized the importance of regular dialogue at the highest political level as a key factor in strengthening bilateral ties. They also discussed preparations for upcoming visits and meetings in both bilateral and multilateral formats, reaffirming their commitment to continued collaboration.

Ji Shumin has recently begun his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan. On July 26, 2025, the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China presented his credentials to Turkmenistan's President, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during a ceremony in Ashgabat. This formal act marks the start of the ambassador's work to strengthen relations between the two countries.