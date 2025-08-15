Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan And China Meet To Emphasize Strengthening Co-Op

Turkmenistan And China Meet To Emphasize Strengthening Co-Op


2025-08-15 05:08:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 15. Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov met with China's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkmenistan, Ji Shumin, to discuss key aspects of Turkmen-Chinese cooperation, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The parties highlighted the high level of development in relations across all areas of mutual interest and emphasized the importance of regular dialogue at the highest political level as a key factor in strengthening bilateral ties. They also discussed preparations for upcoming visits and meetings in both bilateral and multilateral formats, reaffirming their commitment to continued collaboration.

Ji Shumin has recently begun his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan. On July 26, 2025, the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China presented his credentials to Turkmenistan's President, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during a ceremony in Ashgabat. This formal act marks the start of the ambassador's work to strengthen relations between the two countries.

MENAFN15082025000187011040ID1109932916

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search