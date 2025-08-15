China Looking Into Uzbekistan's Metro And Railway Expansion Projects
During the meeting, the Chinese side expressed interest in participating in projects to reconstruct existing metro lines, build new metro lines, and develop a new railway line connecting Tashkent and Samarkand. The company confirmed its readiness to submit proposals following a detailed study of these projects.
Choriev also provided an overview of major initiatives, including the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project and the Trans-Afghan corridor. He emphasized Uzbekistan's strong interest in collaboration on project financing, as well as the adoption of advanced technologies and innovative solutions.
This milestone comes amid broader efforts to deepen economic ties between Uzbekistan and China. In the previous fiscal year, bilateral trade between the two countries exceeded $13 billion. Both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to achieving the ambitious $20 billion trade target set by their national leaderships, underscoring ongoing efforts to expand cooperation across multiple sectors
