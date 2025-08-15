Atlanta's Love Life Entertainment Launch With $10M Artist Funding Capacity

Dondre Blackmon and Dae Dae founders of LoveLife Ent

- Dondre BlackmonATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Platinum-selling hip hop artist Dae Dae and music executive Dondre Blackmon have joined forces to launch Love Life Entertainment an Atlanta record label with a combined $10 million artist funding capacity aimed at transforming how artists, producers, and songwriters access capital, music distribution, and catalog acquisition opportunities.The partnership builds on Dondre Blackmon and Antwan Blackmon's foundation with Blackmon Entertainment, established in 2023, and unites their business expertise with Marquavis“Dae Dae” Goolsby, a creative leader and industry professional. Together, they are creating a platform that supports artists' careers without sacrificing ownership.Love Life Entertainment's model provides substantial financial advances based on an artist's past earnings, enabling producers, songwriters, and recording artists to reinvest in music, branding, and touring. The label also acquires and manages artist catalogs, helping talent monetize existing work and build long-term financial stability.For Dondre Blackmon, the mission is rooted in his own experience navigating the challenges of funding a music career. This business-focused leadership is paired with Dae Dae's insight as an artist who has lived the realities of breaking through in the hip hop record label space.“My passion is to give artists the opportunities I was given,” says Dae Dae, best known for his chart-topping hits Wat U Mean and Spend It.“It takes the right financial backing to be successful in this business, and we're here to provide that support for the next generation of stars.”By combining strategic business expertise with authentic artist perspective, Love Life Entertainment is positioning themselves as trusted partners for artist development Atlanta, music industry investment, and independent music label growth.As the label expands it's rosters and partnerships, Love Life Entertainment is positioning Atlanta as the next epicenter for artist-led innovation and multi-million-dollar music industry investment.For more information, visit lovelifeent or follow @LoveLifeEntertainment, @DaeDae, and @Dondre_Blackmon_ on Instagram.Find us at 1201 Peachtree St NE Atlanta GA 30361

