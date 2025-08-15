Annual Fastag Pass Of Rs 3,000 For Private Vehicles Goes Live From Today

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The annual highway toll pass of Rs 3,000 for private cars, jeeps, and vans will be rolled out from Friday.

Ahead of the roll out, the government has opened the pre-booking window for FASTag-based annual passes that allow users to cross up to 200 highway toll booths on a single recharge of Rs 3,000 within a year.

A dedicated link for activation of the annual pass is available on the Rajmarg Yatra app.

The link would also be available on the official websites of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The annual pass will be applicable only for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. It will allow seamless travel across National Highways without the need for repeated recharging of FASTag cards for toll payments.

Read Also FASTag Annual Pass for ₹3,000 from Aug 15 for Hassle-Free Travel NHAI Doubles Toll for Vehicles Without Windshield Sticker

In closed tolling highways such as Delhi-Mumbai Expressway – where toll collection occurs exclusively at exit points – a single trip includes both entry and exit points. On the other hand, on open tolling routes like Delhi-Chandigarh, each toll plaza crossing would constitute a separate trip.

The pass can be recharged again once the 200-trip limit in a year is reached.

According to the MoRTH, those who already have a FASTag on their vehicles will not need to purchase a new FASTag.

The annual pass will be valid only at National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas.

At fee plazas on Expressways, State Highways (SH) managed by state governments or local bodies, the FASTag will operate as a regular one, and applicable user fee charges may apply.

FASTag – the electronic toll collection system – uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to automatically deduct toll charges from a prepaid account linked to the vehicle. Over 10.1 crore FASTags were issued till December 1, 2024, according to the road transport ministry's 2024 year-end review.