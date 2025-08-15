Pakistan's Independence Day Marked With Flag Hoisting Ceremony At Embassy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Flag-hoisting ceremony to commemorate the 79th Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan was held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Doha.

The event was marked with patriotic fervour and attended by hundreds of community members, and friends of Pakistan.

Chargé d'Affaires Syed Mustafa Rabbani hoisted the national flag at the Embassy premises in Doha's diplomatic area. The assembled audience joined in the soulful recitation of the National Anthem, followed by the reading out of the official messages from the President, Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister/Minister for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

In his address, the Chargé d'Affaires felicitated fellow Pakistanis on this landmark occasion, stating that Independence Day refreshes our national spirit and strengthens our resolve to work tirelessly for the progress and prosperity of the motherland. He reminded the audience that Pakistan's freedom was the result of immense sacrifices made by our forefathers and that this sacred trust must be honoured by upholding unity, faith, and discipline.



Chargé d'Affaires at the Pakistan Embassy Syed Mustafa Rabbani hoisting the flag to mark the Independence Day.

Marsoos and the historic stand of Marq-e-Haq against unprovoked aggression, he paid rich tribute to the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan and the resilience of the Pakistani people. He particularly honoured the Shuhada-those who laid down their lives for the defence of the homeland Highlighting the special bonds between Pakistan and Qatar, he thanked the State of Qatar and Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for their support and positive and constructive role during recent regional challenges and also for graciously hosting over 300,000 members of the Pakistani community. He praised the community as an indispensable“living bridge” between the two brotherly nations, acknowledging their hard work, professionalism, and respect for local traditions and contribution to the development of Qatar. He expressed confidence that the Pakistani community in Qatar would continue to represent the true image of Pakistan, in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He assured that the Embassy and its personnel remain fully committed to the welfare of the Pakistani diaspora and will continue to work with dedication and zeal for their betterment. The ceremony ended with heartfelt prayers for the peace, progress, prosperity, and solidarity of Pakistan.

Referring to the recent successes of Operation Bunyan