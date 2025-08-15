Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 940 Over Past Day

2025-08-15 02:05:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,106 (+2) Russian tanks, 23,133 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 31,498 (+40) artillery systems, 1,467 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,207 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,558 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 422 (+1) warplanes, 340 helicopters, 51,190 (+147) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 58,596 (+140) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,940 (+3) pieces of special equipment.



 Read also: Ukrainian Navy reports probable crash of Russian SU-30 near Zmiinyi Island

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here .

