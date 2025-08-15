China Reveals DF-100 Missile In Response To US Encirclement

MENAFN - Asia Times) This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that China released rare new DF-100 footage as part of a People's Liberation Army (PLA) documentary marking the force's 98th anniversary, offering fresh visual cues on the supersonic cruise missile's specifications and strategic reach.

The two-minute video shows the DF-100 operating during a cable communications exercise simulating full-spectrum jamming, reinforcing the archetype: a fast, long-range strike platform meant to arrive in waves and overwhelm layered defenses across the First and Second Island chains before they can react.

Technically, the system slots into China's strike portfolio as a high-speed standoff weapon. The DF-100, first unveiled in 2019, is credited with a 3,000–4,000-kilometer range, a Mach 4 cruising speed and high strike accuracy, enabling time-on-target hits within 40 minutes.

Those capabilities, if accurate and realized, bring US bases in Okinawa and Guam and key logistics hubs in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea into the weapon's target range.

The DF-100 can launch from road-mobile vehicles or the H-6N bomber, with air launch extending reach to roughly 6,000 kilometers. Footage highlighting a sharp conical warhead and oversized tail fins suggests maneuver authority and penetration potential, while the urban launch scene telegraphs mobility and survivability in cluttered terrain.

As a class, supersonic standoff munitions occupy a purposeful middle ground. In a November 2020 War on the Rocks article, David Zikusoka notes that weapons flying between Mach 1 and Mach 5 balance speed, cost and survivability, arriving faster than subsonic cruise missiles and striking time-sensitive targets in minutes without the nuclear ambiguity of ballistic or hypersonic trajectories.

Zikusoka adds that, while not invulnerable, this speed envelope complicates interception timelines and compresses decision cycles, particularly when used in coordinated salvos that strain radar tracking and fire-control loops.