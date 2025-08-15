'50 Years Of 'Sholay': Sachin Pilgaonkar Talks About His Important Scene Being Cut From Lock Edit
Sachin spoke with IANS recently, as he celebrated 50 years of 'Sholay', and said that although director Ramesh Sippy had edited out the part, there were multiple reasons that led to the decision.
He told IANS,“The scene of killing me, which was shot at Gabbar's den, that scene was cut before the release. And that was cut by Rameshji. There were three reasons for that. The first reason was that the length of the film had to be controlled. The second thing was that he got a very good cut. That ant, the black one, which we call mungda in Marathi, it is walking on Gabbar's hand. And he says, 'Ramgadh's son has come'. And he hits the ant like this. Cut-to-dead the dead body of my character in the film comes to the village. That was a symbolic cut. So that was the second reason”.
He further mentioned,“And the third reason, Rameshji felt that killing a 16-17-year-old child would look very cruel. So this was Rameshji's thought, not the censor's. At that time, as an actor, I felt very bad. That I have such a good scene, an individual scene, with Gabbar, and that has been cut. I was very sad about this, which any actor would feel. But today, when I am a director, I am a filmmaker myself, I look at that thing and appreciate it. Whatever Rameshji did, he did it right”.
In 'Sholay', Sachin's character gets killed by Gabbar, essayed by Amjad Khan, in the film. The film is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Friday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment