It's Emotionally Shattering: Big B On Seeing Contestants Lose On 'KBC'
“We sit on the hot seat and meet and confront the contestants that have ambitious hopes of winning during the week of their stay on the floor .. and when they cannot make it , it's the hardest to control the frustration of defeat and lost opportunity for them, yes. (sic.)”
“But for me as well .. it is emotionally shattering to (see) their tears swell up as they find the week over, the Hooter played and the need to come and play , for whatever personal reasons, goes missing (sic.)”
He feels that while he tries to console them, the loss of a life-changing opportunity is heartbreaking.
“No amount of consolation at the time can give them solace and understanding .. The need for some is crucial , the opportunity for some who have sacrificed their study or job opportunities to be at the FF and then the main chair to play and WIN, lost .. difficult to face such moments ..(sic.)”
“But what can be done .. a smile of 'try again' .. a word of encouragement that all shall be fine... loss is not the end of life .. its a learning and adheres to : Mann ka ho to acha; na ho toh zyada acha.(sic.)”
“But few subscribe to this and that is heartbreaking... but as they say the show goes on .. you come away thinking of not the winner and his expertise and knowledge , but the one that tried and lost .. life is a tough job ..(sic.)”
“Kaun Banega Crorepati” is the official Hindi adaptation of“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” franchise. It is presented by actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has hosted the show for its entire run except for its third season, during which Shah Rukh Khan replaced him.
