Israel's Ben-Gvir Threatens Jailed Palestinian Leader Marwan Barghouti

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) BETHLEHEM / PNN /

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Thursday entered the solitary confinement wing of the“Ganot” prison - formerly Ramon and Nafha prisons - and directly threatened prominent Palestinian prisoner and Fatah Central Committee member Marwan Barghouti in his cell.

Video published by Hebrew-language outlets close to Ben-Gvir showed him saying,“You will not defeat us. Whoever harms the people of Israel, whoever kills children, whoever kills women - we will erase him.”

Barghouti's family said they were“shocked” by his gaunt appearance and the exhaustion and hunger he is enduring. They expressed fears that Ben-Gvir's visit and threats could signal an intention to have Barghouti killed in his cell.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Affairs Commission called the minister's actions a direct threat to Barghouti's life.

In a statement, Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh said that Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's threats against Marwan Barghouti in prison amounted to“the height of psychological, moral and physical terrorism” against Palestinian detainees, and a blatant violation of international and humanitarian conventions.

“This marks an unprecedented escalation in the occupation's policy toward Palestinian prisoners, requiring the immediate intervention of international organisations and institutions to protect them,” he added.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Society said Ben-Gvir was attempting to bully Barghouti by storming his cell, warning of concerns for the lives of many inmates under current prison authority practices.

Barghouti's lawyer said Ben-Gvir directly threatened his client during the raid on his cell, adding that there was a serious risk to his life. The lawyer called for guarantees regarding Barghouti's safety and security.

Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, described Ben-Gvir's threats as“a dangerous act of terrorism,” adding that such intimidation would only strengthen Marwan Barghouti's resolve to continue his struggle for his people's freedom.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned what it called the extremist minister's storming of the isolation sections in Ramon Prison and his direct threats against Barghouti. It held the Israeli government fully responsible for the safety of Barghouti and all Palestinian prisoners, and urged urgent international intervention to protect them and secure their immediate release.