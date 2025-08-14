Trump Allows EU Leaders To Attend Possible Meeting With Zelensky And Putin
Trump said that the more important meeting would be the second one, which he would hold with President Putin, President Zelensky, and himself, noting that they might involve some European leaders, or possibly not.
He did not specify the details of his initiative, repeating that he was meeting with Putin“to save thousands of soldiers every week.”
The US president also reiterated his hope that his meeting with the Russian leader on Friday“will be good.” He told reporters that, in his opinion, Putin and Zelensky will ultimately“achieve peace.”Read also: Trump hopes to achieve halt to fighting in Ukraine during talks with Putin – Rubi
As reported by Ukrinform, US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed confidence that Russian leader Putin is heading to Friday's summit in Alaska with a firm conviction to conclude an agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
Photo: The White House
