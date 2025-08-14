Zarla Named #1 AI Website Builder By The SMB Guide
According to The SMB Guide's review, Zarla "focuses on eliminating the need for users to edit HTML, code, or design" and prioritizes "speed, accessibility, and SEO," making it "a valuable resource for creating a powerful website in under a minute". The review also praised Zarla's competitively priced plans (starting at $2.99 per month) and its inclusion of mobile-friendly editing tools and a helpful customer support team to assist users in setting up their sites.
Zarla's AI-driven Website Builder is designed to help even first-time business owners establish a website with minimal effort. Users simply answer a few questions about their business, and Zarla's AI instantly generates a live, personalized website filled with industry-specific content and images. The resulting websites are mobile-friendly and come with features like automatic SSL security and SEO-optimized content to help new businesses rank on Google. Zarla's interface also offers mobile-first editing tools, allowing users to easily update and manage their site from any device - with no coding required.
Zarla is proving equally popular with trending new businesses creating junk removal websites, car detailing websites, and pressure washing websites as well as traditional established businesses overhauling their accounting websites, bookkeeping websites, and consulting websites.
Beyond the website builder itself, Zarla provides additional free tools to jump-start new businesses. Entrepreneurs can use Zarla's AI-powered logo maker and business name generator to create a complete brand identity before their website goes live. For those who want a more hands-on design approach, Zarla also offers a library of professionally designed Website Templates that can be easily customized through a drag-and-drop editor - again, with no coding required.
About Zarla:
Founded in 2019, Zarla is headquartered in Chicago, IL. The company offers an AI-powered Website Builder alongside free logo-making and business naming tools, with a mission to empower new small businesses – especially local service providers – to establish an online presence quickly and affordably.
Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
