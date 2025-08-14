VIRTUOSO CHALLENGES MISPERCEPTIONS TO REVEAL LUXURY TRAVEL TRENDS FOR THE FALL, THE FESTIVE SEASON AND BEYOND

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuoso , the leading global network specializing in luxury and experiential travel, has drawn upon its extensive network of travel agencies and advisors, preferred partners and high-net-worth/ultra-high-net-worth clientele to determine what's new and next in luxury travel. The latest insights offer a clear view into what's driving the industry in 2025 and what to expect through the rest of the year and beyond. Virtuoso based its findings on its data warehouse of (US) $90 billion in transactions and an ongoing series of advisor and consumer surveys.

The key takeaway is that luxury travel remains robust, with Virtuoso reporting a 12 percent sales increase for January through June when compared to the same timeframe in 2024. Hotels saw a nearly 26 percent increase, which climbed to more than 33 percent in the second half of the year. While all travel categories show growth, cruise and tour bookings are projected to rise steadily. Virtuoso's consumer survey data indicates 30 percent of U.S. luxury travelers and 20 percent from Canada plan to cruise within the next year, and they expect to spend on luxury sailings. Future cruise sales one to two years out that exceed $50,000 per booking are up 43 percent compared to the same time last year. Overall, future travel bookings $50,000 and above are up 35 percent year over year.

This appetite for enriching and personalized travel experiences translates into higher demand for professional guidance. Virtuoso reports a sustained 76 percent increase in consumers seeking out travel advisors via virtuoso . According to Virtuoso's 2025 Global Luxury Traveler Report, an annual survey of ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth travelers across 17 countries, 75 percent of Virtuoso clients say safety and security are of leading importance when planning travel, with 65 percent citing an added layer of protection as a top benefit of using an advisor, surpassing perks, upgrades, exclusive access and VIP accommodations.

Once considered shoulder season, fall travel is now favored amongst the luxe set. Fall bookings are up 30 percent, with sales 39 percent above last year. Festive season bookings follow closely, up 35 percent over 2024's robust holiday period, with a 38 percent increase in sales. Despite perceptions, Virtuoso data shows that America remains popular with its luxury clientele across the globe, including those from Australia and Canada. Inbound U.S. travel sales saw a modest uptick of four percent for January to July, while fall sales are up 27 percent. Joining the U.S. on the top 10 list for fall getaways are perennial favorites Italy, France, the UK, Spain, Japan, Greece, Canada and Portugal. For holiday travel, warm-weather spots like Mexico, Costa Rica and Anguilla are especially popular.

Virtuoso also observed how different generations approach luxury travel. Gen Z and Millennials use travel as a catalyst for personal transformation, seeking "meaning-making" experiences and gravitating towards dynamic, immersive opportunities. In contrast, older generations tend to favor specialized interests, placing a high value on comfort and relaxation.

The desire for impactful travel continues to build, with 77 percent of Virtuoso advisors surveyed reporting that their clients are more interested in booking sustainable travel than they were just five years ago. Across all generations, 64 percent of high-end travelers are interested in making sustainable travel choices during their trips, with 42 percent willing to pay more for companies that have adopted environmentally friendly philosophies and practices. While Gen Z and Millennials are leading this charge, Boomers appear most invested in counteracting overtourism with their travel choices.

The rise of the "Wander Women" – a term coined by Virtuoso and Globetrender – is reshaping the face of solo travel. Women now represent 68 percent of solo adventurers, many of whom are leading the charge toward more mindful, sustainable journeys and bypassing over-touristed areas. The movement is particularly strong among women over 65, whose independent spirit and appetite for discovery are redefining solo exploration.

"Coolcations" remain a strong trend, with 79 percent of surveyed advisors agreeing that changing climate and/or extreme weather affect travel planning, and 55 percent noting clients are choosing off-season travel as a result. Top travel motivations include quality time with family – specifically multi-generational travel, which 53 percent plan to do in the next year – and celebration travel, which is up 23 percent year over year.

