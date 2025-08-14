American Joint Replacement Registry Taps Avant-Garde Health And IZ Statistics, LLC To Develop Risk-Adjusted Revision Rate Measure

New RegistryInsights® visual helps orthopaedic surgeons benchmark outcomes through equitable data-driven insights

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR) has introduced a new risk-adjusted revision rate measure. Accessible on RegistryInsights, this new measure provides orthopaedic surgeons and quality officers with more equitable and meaningful feedback on revision rates. The risk adjustment model was developed in collaboration with Avant-garde Health and underwent expert review and validation by biostatistician Isabella Zaniletti, PhD, MA, of IZ Statistics, LLC. This combined effort ensured the methodological rigor and reliability of the measure, reinforcing AJRR's commitment to advancing high-quality data that can help improve orthopaedic outcomes.

"Our work with Avant-garde Health and Dr. Zaniletti marks an important step in advancing the utility of AJRR data," said James I. Huddleston, III, MD, FAAOS, chair of the AJRR Steering Committee. "By incorporating risk-adjusted revision rates, we're enabling equitable comparisons across surgeons and institutions, accounting for the unique patient populations varying practices may serve and guiding more informed clinical decision making to improve care for patients."

As surgeons treat increasingly complex patient populations, risk-adjusted data offers a clearer picture of procedural outcomes. This empowers surgeons to make informed decisions, improve patient care, and track outcomes with greater confidence specific to the patient populations they serve. The new AJRR measure accounts for risk adjustment accounting for specific attributes that may inform outcomes, such as age, comorbidities and other risk factors, that influence revision rates independently of surgical technique, helping to level the playing field and support objective benchmarking.

"There is no question that accurate interpretation of patient outcomes cannot be made without an objective measure of risk adjustment. We are proud to share this advancement in the utility of AJRR data to help further enhance the validity and interpretability of its data to help surgeons identify true performance variations rather than differences driven by patient selection. Consequently, risk-adjusted data provides a robust foundation for improving surgical practice, informing patient care, and informing practice guidelines," said Porter Jones, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Avant-garde Health.

The Risk-adjusted Revision Rate measure is available to AJRR participants now. To get involved with the AJRR, email an AAOS Registry engagement associate at [email protected] , call 847-292-0530 or visit .

AAOS Registry Program

The AAOS Registry Program's mission is to improve orthopaedic care through the collection, analysis, and reporting of actionable data. The American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR) , the Academy's hip and knee replacement registry, is the cornerstone of the AAOS's Registry Program, and the world's largest national registry of hip and knee joint replacement data by annual procedural count, with more than 4 million procedures contained within its database. Additional registries include the Fracture & Trauma Registry (FTR), the Musculoskeletal Tumor Registry (MsTR), the Shoulder & Elbow Registry (SER), and the American Spine Registry (ASR), a collaborative effort between the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and the AAOS.

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal health care issues; and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

About Avant-garde Health (AGH)

Avant-garde Health provides hospitals, surgery centers, and physicians with AI-driven analytics and step-by-step action plans to improve the cost, quality, and efficiency of patient care. Additionally, Avant-garde helps hospitals succeed in bundled payment programs. Avant-garde's solutions provide granular, actionable data, enabling providers to quickly identify opportunities for operational and financial improvement. To explore Avant-garde Health's research-driven solutions further, please visit avantgardehealth .

