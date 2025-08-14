FM Fidan Urges Inclusive Vision For Syria Amid Rising Regional Tensions

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that“A new Syria must be one in which all peoples, beliefs, and cultures are preserved, and where coexistence is possible. As Turkiye, we are encouraging this direction.”

Fidan made his remarks during a joint press conference following his meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Esad Hasan Sheybani at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara.

Referring to recent developments, Fidan said that certain actions were being carried out to halt or reverse positive momentum in Syria. Regarding the events in Sweida, he remarked:“One of the biggest actors in this dark scenario has been Israel.”

Fidan underlined that Israel's expansionist policies in the region also directly involve Syria. He stressed the importance of all parties supporting the process in Syria and ensuring that all communities in the country feel equal, adding:“A new Syria must be a Syria where all peoples, beliefs, and cultures are preserved in unity and coexistence. As Turkiye, we are encouraging this.” He further emphasized that the Syrian government's own stance aligns with this vision, but acknowledged that implementing certain steps would take time.

“At this point, we are beginning to see developments that we can no longer tolerate. We see that militants coming from Turkiye, Iraq, Iran, and Europe have not left Syria. Since March 10, nor in the aftermath of the processes underway in Turkiye, we have not seen any indication that the organization has acted in a way to build confidence or to remove the threat posed by its armed presence. On the contrary, we see that in both Damascus and Ankara, the organization is waiting-trying to prolong its existence and maximize its benefit from a possible future crisis. They should not think we are unaware of this.”

Fidan stressed that Turkiye is closely monitoring the situation in Syria and continues to support ongoing efforts. He delivered a clear message to the PKK/YPG:“The outcome they are waiting for in Syria will not materialize. In an environment where Turkiye's security demands are not met, we have no chance to remain comfortable here. President Erdoğan has repeatedly underlined this. My call to the YPG is this: stop being a threat to Turkiye and the region, and rid yourselves immediately of the terrorists you have gathered from all around the world.”

For his part, Syrian Foreign Minister Esad Hasan Sheybani declared that the Hasakah Conference represented a violation of the agreement on the integration of the PKK/YPG-operating under the name SDF-into state institutions. Speaking alongside Fidan at the joint press conference, Sheybani said:“The Hasakah Conference does not represent the Syrian people and was a failed attempt.” He added that the conference sought to exploit the events in Sweida, while also constituting a breach of the integration agreement with state institutions.

Meanwhile, Turkiye's diplomatic engagements on Syria and Gaza continue in Qatar. Foreign Minister Fidan, who arrived yesterday in Doha, held talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. The discussions focused on the strategic partnership between Turkiye and Qatar, as well as developing a common stance against attempts by certain actors to block stability in Syria.

On Gaza, Turkiye expressed appreciation for Qatar's mediation efforts on a ceasefire together with Egypt and the United States, reiterating its readiness to support every constructive initiative. The parties are also expected to assess the current status of the ceasefire talks, efforts to halt Israel's attacks, and possible additional steps toward a two-state solution.