Fabrix.Ai Recognized In Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) Impact Brief For Production-Ready Agentops Platform

Fabrix's next-generation platform features a tri-fabric architecture that combines data, automation, and AI into a composable, low-code framework. The platform includes:



Data fabric with over 1,700 bots for telemetry ingestion and transformation

Automation fabric for policy-driven workflows and service remediation AI fabric offering agent lifecycle management, persona control, and governance

This architecture enables autonomous agents to correlate signals, execute decisions, and trigger downstream actions-all governed by persona-defined guardrails, explainability storyboards, human-in-loop workflows, and evaluation agents.

Data, Automation, and AI Fabric Integration with Model Context Protocol

The platform's support for Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard positions Fabrix as an orchestration layer for federated agents. Natural language copilots powered by MCP clients can interpret user queries, generate agent responses, and coordinate actions across the fabrics, addressing the enterprise gap between observability and intelligent execution.

Real-world integration with ecosystem partners - AGNTCY, IBM, Cisco, and others

Initially unveiled at IT Press Tour , Fabrix's platform maturity was further validated through demonstrations at the company's Agentic AI Demo day and continued showcasing at Cisco Live' 2025 . The platform features deep integrations with Cisco infrastructure-including Meraki, SD-WAN, Catalyst Center, ACI, VMware, and AppDynamics-visualized through Splunk ITSI using service maps and dynamic KPIs.

Solution on display at Cisco Splunk's .conf and Gartner IOCS conference

The joint solution will be showcased at the upcoming Splunk .conf 2025, Boston, Sept 8-11th , and Gartner's IOCS conference, Las Vegas, Dec 9- 11 . It will demonstrate comprehensive AI agents and AIOps capabilities with Splunk ITSI integration, including automated content pack creation, service desk agents, and end-to-end customer digital experience monitoring across multiple Cisco domains.

Industry Recognition for Operational Excellence

"Fabrix's ability to deliver governed and explainable autonomous agents across complex IT domains-while maintaining accountability and compliance-sets an important standard for the industry. Their Cisco Live and Agentic AI Demo Day demonstrations showed agentic automation can be both powerful and practical, bridging the gap between observability and intelligent action," said Dan Twing, President & Principal Analyst, Enterprise Management Associates.

"This recognition from EMA validates our vision of making agentic AI truly operational for enterprise environments," said Shailesh Manjrekar, CMO, Fabrix . "We're not just adding AI to existing tools-we're reimagining how Agentic AI should be operationalized with AgentOps , using Model Context Protocol, governance, and explainability built into every agent interaction."

From EMA's perspective, Fabrix now exemplifies a rising category of platforms that treat agentic automation as a first-class operational layer rather than an add-on to legacy tooling. The platform supports orchestrated autonomy needed to bridge observability and action, scale governance, and move enterprises toward intelligent operations that are both agile and auditable.

The EMA Impact Brief identifies five key ramifications of Fabrix's platform advancement:

with autonomous agents that observe, analyze, and act across production environmentsthrough tightly integrated telemetry pipelines with automation fabricenabling enterprises to avoid lock-in while coordinating AI actions across hybrid systemswith storyboards, agent personas, and guardrail frameworks, enforcing accountability.allows any agentic framework to leverage Fabrix's data and automation fabric as toolsets

Proven AIOps Foundation Extended Through Agentic Innovation

Fabrix (formerly CloudFabrix) was recognized in EMA's AIOps Radar for AIOps - 2024 and has evolved from a data-centric AIOps leader into a full-spectrum agentic AI orchestration platform. The company's system-level approach builds on proven platform strengths, including low-code extensibility, integration breadth, and efficient deployment profiles.

About ai

Fabrix is redefining operational intelligence with a next-generation AgentOps platform built to support autonomous, multi-agent workflows across complex enterprise environments. The platform delivers real-time remediation, root cause analysis, and governance-ready orchestration across IT domains through its innovative tri-fabric architecture, combining data, automation, and AI capabilities.

About Enterprise Management Associates (EMA)

Founded in 1996, Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) is a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the evolving technology landscape. Through independent research, market analysis, and vendor evaluations, EMA empowers organizations to make well-informed technology decisions. Learn more at .

