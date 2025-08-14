Appraisal Institute Launches First Two Companion Courses To Prepare Appraisers For New UAD 3.6 And Updated URAR
Appraisal InstituteCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Appraisal Institute, the nation's largest professional association of real estate appraisers, today announced the launch of the first two courses in its new five-part companion course series designed to help appraisers successfully transition to the upcoming Uniform Appraisal Dataset (UAD) 3.6 and updated Uniform Residential Appraisal Report (URAR) process.
Debuting this week in Las Vegas, the new courses - Reporting Market Analysis and Better Understanding the New URAR and Supporting Adjustments and Reporting the Sales Comparison Approach in the New URAR - build on AI's education offerings to provide appraisers with practical guidance, tools, and reporting strategies to meet the new GSE-driven requirements scheduled for full implementation in 2026.
“These courses are a critical first step in providing appraisers with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in the new reporting environment,” said Paula K. Konikoff, JD, MAI, AI-GRS, president of the Appraisal Institute.“Our goal is to help appraisers prepare early, so they can navigate these changes with confidence and credibility.”
The five-part companion course series will be rolled out through 2025, with each course addressing a critical component of the new appraisal process. The Appraisal Institute will offer the courses both in-person through its chapter network and via synchronous virtual delivery, making them accessible to residential appraisers nationwide.
For more information on the new companion courses and to register, visit .
