Enterprise Rubber Announces Competitive Pricing Updates For Premium Tarp Strap Line

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Enterprise Rubber, Inc., a leading USA-based manufacturer of custom rubber products and vibration isolation solutions , has announced significant price adjustments across its popular tarp strap product lines to better serve customers seeking high-quality, American-made securing solutions.

Strategic Pricing Initiative Enhances Customer Value

The Akron-based company has restructured pricing for both its Platinum and Classic tarp strap series, making premium EPDM rubber tarp straps more accessible to customers across construction, agriculture, forestry, and industrial sectors. The new pricing reflects Enterprise Rubber's commitment to competitive positioning while maintaining the superior quality and durability that customers expect from USA-manufactured products.

"We're focused on delivering exceptional value to customers who choose American-made quality," said Ben Sargent, Vice President of Enterprise Rubber. "These pricing adjustments allow us to be more competitive while continuing to offer the superior performance and reliability that sets our EPDM straps apart from natural rubber alternatives. When customers choose natural rubber because of price, they often end up replacing straps multiple times – our EPDM construction eliminates that cycle and provides real long-term value."

Enhanced Product Accessibility

The updated pricing structure covers Enterprise Rubber's complete range of tarp straps , from 5.5-inch Classic straps to 41-inch Platinum options. All tarp straps feature premium EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) rubber construction, a significant advancement over traditional natural rubber alternatives.

Why EPDM Makes the Difference:

Superior Weather Resistance: EPDM maintains flexibility and strength in extreme temperatures, from desert heat to arctic cold

Exceptional UV Protection: Unlike natural rubber that degrades quickly in sunlight, EPDM resists UV damage and ozone cracking

Extended Service Life: EPDM straps typically last 3-5 times longer than natural rubber equivalents in outdoor applications

Chemical Resistance: Excellent resistance to acids, alkalis, and environmental chemicals that destroy natural rubber

Consistent Performance: Maintains elasticity and strength over time, preventing the brittleness common in natural rubber

Additional Features:

Heavy-Duty S-Hook Assembly: Reliable securing mechanism for demanding applications

USA Manufacturing: Proudly made in Enterprise Rubber's 22,000 square foot Akron facility

Proven Durability: Engineered for repeated use in challenging outdoor conditions

Supporting American Industry

As part of its ongoing commitment to American manufacturing, Enterprise Rubber continues to source materials domestically and employ skilled workers in the Akron community. The company's focus on local production ensures consistent quality control and supports the regional manufacturing ecosystem that has defined Akron's industrial heritage.

"Our customers increasingly value products made in America, and we're proud to deliver that combined with competitive pricing," said Sargent. "This isn't just about cost – it's about providing reliable American-made solutions that perform when customers need them most."

Diverse Application Solutions

Enterprise Rubber's tarp straps serve a wide range of industries and applications:

Construction & Contracting: Securing tarps, equipment covers, and materials

Agriculture & Farming: Hay bale covers, equipment protection, and livestock applications

Transportation & Logistics: Load securing and cargo management

Outdoor Recreation: Camping, boating, and recreational vehicle applications

Industrial Operations: Equipment covers and material handling

About Enterprise Rubber

Founded in 1974, Enterprise Rubber, Inc. is a specialized manufacturer of custom rubber products, vibration isolation mounts, and elastomeric solutions. Based in Akron, Ohio – the historic "Rubber Capital of the World" – the company serves customers nationwide from its modern 22,000 square foot facility. Enterprise Rubber specializes in rubber-to-metal bonding, custom molding, and precision engineering services for industrial, commercial, and specialized applications.

The company's product portfolio includes vibration isolation mounts, custom rubber components, flex-sock connectors, screening solutions, and premium tarp straps. Enterprise Rubber is committed to American manufacturing, supporting local employment, and delivering superior customer service through direct manufacturer relationships.

Availability and Ordering

Updated pricing is effective immediately and available through Enterprise Rubber's website at enterpriserubber or by contacting the company directly. The company offers both individual unit sales and volume pricing for commercial customers, with shipping available nationwide.

