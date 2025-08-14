Jesús Valenzuela, Co-Founder Of Outliance Real Estate, Recognized In The 'Under 30' List By Tom Ferry International

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Mexican entrepreneur ranks among the top-producing agents in North America, positioning Outliance as a leading firm in the luxury real estate market in Los Cabos.

Jesús Valenzuela, co-founder of Outliance Real Estate, has been selected to join the“Under 30” list by Tom Ferry International, the most influential real estate coaching program in the United States. The recognition will be officially announced on August 26, 2025, during the Tom Ferry Success Summit-the most prominent real estate event of the year, bringing together over 5,000 agents in Dallas, Texas.

This distinction highlights agents under the age of 30 with the highest performance within the Tom Ferry network, based on metrics such as sales volume, business growth, and market impact. In this case, it directly acknowledges the success of Outliance Real Estate, which has established itself as one of the leading firms in the luxury segment of Baja California Sur, with over $250 million USD in sales volume.

Tom Ferry International is considered the number one real estate coaching system in the U.S., with more than 26,000 affiliated agents and an active community of high-performing professionals. Being part of this list is one of the most prestigious honors for emerging agents who are setting trends across the industry.

This achievement positions Outliance Real Estate not only as an innovative agency in the Mexican market but as a relevant player across the continent.

Founded in 2023 by real estate experts Jesús Valenzuela and Gabriela López, Outliance Real Estate is a fast-growing boutique luxury real estate agency in Los Cabos, Mexico, specializing in buying and selling luxury homes, beachfront villas, ocean-view condos, and prime development land in exclusive communities such as Pedregal de Cabo San Lucas, Quivira Los Cabos, Palmilla, Puerto Los Cabos, Cabo del Sol, Querencia, and other high-end neighborhoods along the Los Cabos Tourist Corridor.

With a multicultural team from Mexico, the United States, Canada, and Argentina, Outliance blends expert real estate sales, professional property marketing, and international PR strategies to position itself as more than just a brokerage; it's a full-service real estate and lifestyle brand that connects buyers, investors, and end-users with the best investment opportunities and luxury properties in Baja California Sur.

