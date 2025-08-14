PLANT-BASED EGG BRAND SECURES FIRST U.S. STORES

Crackd, the UK's #1 selling plant-based egg product, announces that it is now being stocked in major grocery stores in Chicago and throughout Texas.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crackd, the No-Egg Egg , the #1 plant-based egg product in the UK which is now being produced here in the America, has announced it has secured distribution in its first group of U.S. grocery stores.

Crackd is now available in Chicago at Jewel-Osco markets and in Dallas, Houston, Austin, and other major Texas cities at Albertsons, Randalls, and Tom Thumb. These cities represent 6 of the 12 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S.

Jonathan Traub, President of Plant Heads Inc. U.S. states, "We are excited to bring Crackd to U.S. consumers, especially as they navigate the wildly fluctuating availability and pricing of animal eggs." Discussing what sets Crackd apart from competitors Traub states, "When they try Crackd, consumers will find superior taste and texture in a healthier, all natural, freezable, microwaveable version of America's breakfast staple."

Other features of Crackd, The No-Egg Egg include:



All natural/Non-GMO

Zero cholesterol

Free from 14 MSA allergens

Lower in calories and fat than eggs The versatility to be used in cooking and baking

Half of Americans say they are actively looking to eat healthier but they don't want to sacrifice taste. Enter Crackd, which has been crafted by a Michelin Award-winning chef to be the perfect egg replacer in scrambles, omelets, on-the-go breakfast sandwiches and burritos, and pancakes, as well as for baking and cooking.

The rise in sales of plant-based eggs in 2025 is directly attributable to recent well-documented challenges the egg industry has faced throughout this year. Considering recent events, egg buyers are concerned about the affordability of eggs (59%), availability of eggs (44%), and the spread of avian flu impacting egg safety (31%).

Every 12 oz. pourable pouch contains the equivalent of 7 eggs and has a MRP of $6.99 - $7.49.

ABOUT CRACKD

Plant Heads Inc. is the owner of the UK's number one liquid plant-based egg replacement, Crackd, the No-Egg Egg. Crackd tastes and behaves like its animal-based counterpart but, unlike conventional eggs, is lower in fat, calories, and cholesterol and is free from 14 MSA allergens. Chef-created Crackd gives everyone the freedom to cook and bake without compromise. crackd IG Crackd_USA FB Crackd

Contact:

Jim Amos, Scout 22

T: (818) 216-9122

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Crackd

