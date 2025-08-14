Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan, Colombia Talk Agricultural Cooperation

2025-08-14 10:05:46
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug. 14 (Petra) -- Agriculture Minister Saeb Khreisat on Thursday received Colombia's accredited non-resident ambassador to Jordan, Edwin Ostos Alfonso, and Presidential Advisor Victor de Currea-Lugo, during an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the agriculture sector.
Khreisat underscored the "deep-rooted" Jordanian-Colombian ties, calling for activating a draft memorandum of understanding on agricultural cooperation, including expertise exchanges and modern production technologies.
On the mutual trade balance, Khreisat noted "significant" opportunities to expand trade, especially in high-quality agricultural goods, to benefit the two markets' producers and consumers.
Alfonso, in turn, affirmed his country's "readiness" to take all necessary steps to enhance cooperation and open new avenues for partnership in agricultural and economic sectors to serve common interests.

