Kuwait announces death of thirteen people due alcohol poising
(MENAFN) According to reports, Kuwait’s Ministry of Health confirmed on Wednesday that 13 people have died due to poisoning from locally produced alcohol.
The ministry stated on social media platform X that since Saturday it had treated 63 cases of alcohol poisoning caused by methanol-contaminated beverages.
Officials noted that the severity of the cases varied, with several patients requiring intensive care. Thirty-one individuals needed ventilators, and 51 required urgent kidney dialysis. Twenty-one patients suffered permanent blindness or impaired vision. The ministry emphasized, "All the poisoned individuals are of Asian nationalities."
Authorities added that they are continuously monitoring all cases and coordinating with relevant agencies to provide necessary medical treatment. The public has been urged to report any suspected poisoning immediately to hospitals or designated hotlines.
