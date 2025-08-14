403
Germany’s Border Security Spending Hits USD94M in Only Nine Months
(MENAFN) Germany has spent €80.5 million ($94 million) on border control operations over the past nine months, official data revealed on Thursday. The figures, disclosed by the Interior Ministry in response to a parliamentary question from the opposition Left Party, indicate that quarterly expenses for these measures fluctuate between €24 million ($28 million) and €29 million ($33.8 million).
Despite being part of the passport-free Schengen Area alongside all its neighbors, Germany reintroduced temporary border checks in September 2024 in response to increasing public demands to stem irregular migration flows.
Since taking office in May, the country’s conservative-led coalition government has intensified these controls. Currently, around 14,000 federal police officers are deployed to conduct random spot checks on major highways near borders and at official crossing points.
Conservative Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said last week that Germany will prolong border checks beyond next month, stressing that these measures are essential until a Europe-wide migration agreement is established.
Germany’s reinforced controls have sparked diplomatic friction with Poland, its eastern neighbor. In retaliation, Poland introduced reciprocal temporary border controls, with senior Polish officials accusing Germany of forcing migrants out of Germany and into Poland.
Other EU nations—including Italy, Slovenia, Austria, Denmark, and the Netherlands—have also implemented temporary border measures within the Schengen zone, citing mounting migration pressures, threats to public order, and security concerns.
EU regulations permit Schengen countries to enact temporary border controls only under exceptional conditions, such as serious threats to public order. The European Commission has consistently stressed these measures should be a "last resort" and remain strictly "temporary."
