403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Africa Updates Trade Proposal to U.S.
(MENAFN) South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) along with the Department of Agriculture have announced their intention to deliver a “generous” updated trade proposal to the United States.
This comes as a direct response to the retaliatory tariffs imposed by Washington on goods imported from Pretoria.
The South African Cabinet has authorized a modified trade proposal, which is scheduled for submission on Tuesday.
This action is part of a broader five-pronged approach designed to address the recent 30% unilateral tariff increase enforced by the U.S. on South African imports.
The proposal represents just one facet of the government’s multi-layered reaction to the American tariff measures, which took effect last Friday.
During a media briefing held Tuesday morning, DTIC Minister Parks Tau and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen disclosed the formation of a specialized negotiation team.
This group includes representatives from the presidency and both departments, and is tasked with leading discussions with the U.S. authorities concerning the trade dispute.
Despite their focus on the American situation, both ministers emphasized that South Africa is also actively exploring trade opportunities beyond its partnership with the U.S.
Furthermore, they confirmed that Washington had encouraged South Africa to bring its tariff levels in line with those established under the European Union’s trade framework, as defined by the SADC-EU Economic Partnership Agreement.
Although Minister Steenhuisen refrained from detailing the specifics of the updated offer, he characterized the proposal as “broad, generous, and open,” aligning with what he described as the required level of ambition.
“This is a broad, generous and open offer ... and I think if one would look at the trade and tariff perspective I think this offer represents something that would be good for the United States and also good for South Africa,” said Steenhuisen.
This comes as a direct response to the retaliatory tariffs imposed by Washington on goods imported from Pretoria.
The South African Cabinet has authorized a modified trade proposal, which is scheduled for submission on Tuesday.
This action is part of a broader five-pronged approach designed to address the recent 30% unilateral tariff increase enforced by the U.S. on South African imports.
The proposal represents just one facet of the government’s multi-layered reaction to the American tariff measures, which took effect last Friday.
During a media briefing held Tuesday morning, DTIC Minister Parks Tau and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen disclosed the formation of a specialized negotiation team.
This group includes representatives from the presidency and both departments, and is tasked with leading discussions with the U.S. authorities concerning the trade dispute.
Despite their focus on the American situation, both ministers emphasized that South Africa is also actively exploring trade opportunities beyond its partnership with the U.S.
Furthermore, they confirmed that Washington had encouraged South Africa to bring its tariff levels in line with those established under the European Union’s trade framework, as defined by the SADC-EU Economic Partnership Agreement.
Although Minister Steenhuisen refrained from detailing the specifics of the updated offer, he characterized the proposal as “broad, generous, and open,” aligning with what he described as the required level of ambition.
“This is a broad, generous and open offer ... and I think if one would look at the trade and tariff perspective I think this offer represents something that would be good for the United States and also good for South Africa,” said Steenhuisen.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment