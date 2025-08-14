Govt Joined Hands With Divisive Forces To Defame Dharmasthala: K'taka BJP
Raising the issue in the Legislative Assembly under Rule 69, BJP State General Secretary and MLA, V. Sunil Kumar, made strong accusations against the government.
"The Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has entered into the matter. What is their connection with Dharmasthala? People are making statements that they will take JCBs and barge into Dharmasthala and enter the temple.
"For the past two months, a systematic campaign has been carried out against Hindu sentiments, and the government is keeping quiet. With whom have you (the government) joined hands to carry out this conspiracy?" Sunil Kumar questioned.
"Do you think you can play with Hindu religious feelings as you wish? What is the agenda of the Congress-led government? The unknown complainant, known as the 'mask man', came with a skull on July 11. On July 16, Home Minister G. Parameshwara met Karnataka incharge Randeep Singh and announced the formation of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on July 19. Is it the Congress high command's agenda to defame Dharmasthala? Is this the conspiracy of the INDIA bloc?" he alleged.
"Dharmasthala is a sacred place. Every home in Karnataka has reverence for the holy place and Lord Manjunatha. People have the custom of visiting this place at least once a year," he stated.
"For the past few months, there has been a systematic propaganda campaign against it. Continuous attacks are being made on religious beliefs with the intention of weakening the religion. There is a feeling among people that the Congress-led government is sympathetic towards those carrying out this vicious campaign," Sunil Kumar alleged.
"When the DJ Halli and KG Halli violence took place in Bengaluru, a group burnt the police station and the sitting MLA's house over one post against their religion. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the people who indulged in violence, saying their religious sentiments were hurt. In the case of Dharmasthala, how should the crowd react?" Sunil Kumar asked.
"The Karnataka police are booking suo motu cases against communal posts, and BJP workers have been arrested for sharing a post on the Ramayan. Why is there no FIR even after such a vicious campaign? Attempts being made are not for justice but for hurting religious sentiments," he claimed.
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar responded, saying, "I believe in Dharmasthala's Lord Manjunatha and the family managing the temple. This is the place where the custom of offering food to lakhs of devotees was started for the first time.
"Don't link the developments surrounding the investigation to the Congress party. More than the BJP, Congress leaders are concerned about keeping the image of the temple town unaffected. Our government is committed to protecting the philosophy of service and religious work carried out in Dharmasthala."
Dy CM Shivakumar further said that the man had approached the court and the government was obliged to act. "We are more concerned than you about protecting the reputation of the religious centre," the Dy CM stated.
Suresh Kumar said, "There is no connection between your words and actions. Your government says the SIT was not required, but forms it the next day. Your government is going everywhere the unknown complainant takes it and conducting excavations without any logic."
Sunil Kumar concluded by saying, "Lodge one FIR against the vicious campaign to show your commitment. Issue a statement from the government regarding the findings of the probe. Across the state, in 17 districts, people are taking to the streets. Act before the situation goes out of control."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment