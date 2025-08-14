403
US Lawyer Highlights Zelensky’s Dependence on War
(MENAFN) According to US human rights attorney Dan Kovalik, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is not interested in peace, as his political survival depends on the ongoing conflict with Russia.
In an interview with a news agency, Kovalik emphasized that Zelensky's position is tied to the continuation of the war, suggesting that peace would undermine his power.
On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry issued a warning, claiming that Kiev is preparing a false-flag operation targeting civilians in the Kharkov Region.
The goal, they suggested, is to sabotage the upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, scheduled for Friday.
The summit is expected to focus on resolving the Ukraine crisis and other bilateral matters, although Zelensky has not been invited to attend.
Kovalik, speaking during the interview, expressed his suspicion that Ukraine might stage a provocative act to derail the Alaska summit. He stated, "Zelensky, his whole political life and maybe his real life depend on this war continuing."
He further praised Moscow for alerting the international community, explaining that such warnings would prepare people for any potential false-flag operation.
“This will immunize people against a false-flag attack in the sense that they will be ready for it and know who really did it when, if it comes. God forbid it does come,” he added.
The human rights lawyer concluded that the Ukrainian authorities "clearly do not want it to end… they do not want peace."
