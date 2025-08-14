403
Pakistan Celebrates 78Th Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Pakistani nation is celebrating the 78th Independence Day on Thursday across the country and abroad to commemorate the courage, unity, and sacrifices that led to the creation of the country.
The day dawned with 31-gun salutes at the Federal Capital and 21-gun salutes at provincial headquarters while special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.
The main-flag hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hoisted the national flag.
Buildings have been decorated with national flags, buntings and lights where the public have raised national flags on their vehicles and the rooftops of their houses.
Stalls have been set up at markets and alongside roads and national flags, buntings, caps and children's clothing in green and white, are being sold.
In his message on the occasion, President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari said that the entire nation pays homage to the founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the workers of the Pakistan Movement for their struggle and sacrifices.
He said, "We celebrate this Independence Day with a sense of renewed pride and hope. Recently, our nation has reaffirmed its strength, resolve, and unity in the face of external aggression."
Referring the recent escalation with India, the President said faced with unjustified Indian aggression, Pakistan responded with clarity, courage and restraint.
The world witnessed a nation that is peace-loving, but fully capable of defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity. President Zardari expressed solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir saying, "Their courage and struggle for justice and their right to self-determination remain close to our hearts. Pakistan will continue to extend its unwavering diplomatic, moral, and political support until their right to self-determination is realized."
Let us rise beyond our divisions and stand together for a Pakistan that is built on justice, equality, faith, and service to all. May Allah be our guide and supporter, said the President. (end)
