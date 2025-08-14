403
Chinese Foreign Minister Anticipates Visiting India
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to visit India next week for the next round of border discussions with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, according to a report from a news agency published on Wednesday.
Wang and Doval are the appointed special representatives in the ongoing talks aimed at resolving the border dispute, a long-standing issue that has caused tensions between the two countries ever since their brief border conflict in 1962.
The upcoming talks will mark the 24th round of such negotiations.
Wang’s visit comes at a time when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin, China, on August 31.
Doval had previously traveled to Beijing in June for talks with Wang, who expressed that relations between China and India had seen "positive progress" following their discussions.
Next week’s meeting between Wang and Doval will be another step towards improving diplomatic ties between the neighboring nations.
The recent thaw in relations has gained momentum after Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in talks during the 2024 BRICS summit in Kazan.
This diplomatic engagement follows a period of heightened tensions after a violent border clash in the Himalayas in 2020, which resulted in casualties on both sides.
