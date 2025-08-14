Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US judge denies request to release Maxwell grand jury materials

US judge denies request to release Maxwell grand jury materials


2025-08-14 05:17:34
(MENAFN) A US federal judge on Monday rejected a government request to unseal grand jury materials in the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, ruling that the documents offered no significant new information.

Judge Paul A. Engelmayer of the Southern District of New York noted that much of the grand jury testimony had already been made public during Maxwell’s trial or through statements from victims and witnesses. He described the materials as routine summaries from law enforcement agents rather than testimony from victims, witnesses, or suspects, emphasizing that the grand jury’s purpose was solely to return an indictment.

The judge confirmed that the documents did not reveal new co-conspirators, identify Epstein’s clients, clarify the circumstances of Epstein’s death, or provide new investigative leads. Engelmayer warned that releasing the records could undermine the long-established secrecy of grand jury proceedings.

The Justice Department had filed a motion seeking the unsealing, arguing that exceptional circumstances can warrant disclosure, but Maxwell opposed the release in a recent letter. Maxwell, 63, is serving a 20-year sentence for conspiring to sexually abuse minors, while Epstein, her late associate, had mingled with influential figures before pleading guilty in 2008 to solicitation and procuring a minor for prostitution.

MENAFN14082025000045015687ID1109927795

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search