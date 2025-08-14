403
For the First Time in the Middle East: The Festival “Moscow Seasons” Arrives in Kuwait from September 25th to 27th
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) For the first time ever, Moscow will bring its flagship cultural event, the Festival “Moscow Seasons”, to the Middle East from September 25th to 27th, with Kuwait hosting a spectacular celebration of Russian culture, art, and music. Supported by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the State of Kuwait, the Festival “Moscow Seasons in Kuwait” is designed to introduce audiences to the charm and diversity of the Russian capital. Two locations of the Festival - Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre and The Avenues shopping mall - will immerse visitors in Moscow’s traditions, modern attractions, and year-round cultural calendar.
The highlight of the program will be a grand concert by the Moscow State Symphony Orchestra on September 27, conducted by the renowned Maestro Ivan Rudin, at the prestigious Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre. This exceptional evening will feature two timeless treasures of Russian classical music: Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade and Stravinsky’s The Firebird — masterpieces that have shaped the history of world music. Scheherazade, with its mesmerizing violin solos and rich orchestration, transports listeners into the enchanting tales of One Thousand and One Nights. The Firebird, a groundbreaking ballet score that launched Stravinsky to international fame, blends Russian folklore with innovative orchestral colors, offering an unforgettable journey into a magical realm.
Before the concert, guests will enjoy a Moscow Tea Time ceremony, offering a taste of Moscow’s traditional sweets and tea. Visitors can also explore a unique photo zone with historical costumes from the celebrated Moscow Estates Festival, an annual event showcasing the city’s historic mansions.
Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, emphasized:
“Kuwaiti visitors are increasingly discovering Moscow as a unique travel destination. In 2024, Moscow welcomed approximately 16 500 visitors from Kuwait — almost a tenfold increase compared to 2019, with 97% of them travelling for tourism. Their interest reflects Moscow’s ability to combine heritage, modern leisure, and warm hospitality. The Festival “Moscow Seasons in Kuwait” is more than an event — it is a cultural bridge between our nations and a warm invitation to experience Moscow in person.”
Festival “Moscow Seasons in Kuwait” — taking place in September from 25th to 27th at The Avenues, one of the largest shopping malls in the Middle East — will bring the spirit of the Russian capital to Kuwait through a vibrant program both on stage and in Kuwait’s most famous shopping mall. Visitors will enjoy performances by artistic ensembles, a photo exhibition, and interactive presentations showcasing Moscow’s landmarks. Inside the mall, guests can visit the dedicated Moscow Tourist Information Center and the special “Moscow Tea Time” stand, offering tastings of traditional Moscow sweets and tea.
By bringing “Moscow Seasons” to Kuwait, this event marks a new chapter in the cultural and tourism partnership between two countries, offering audiences an evening of artistic excellence and a glimpse into the soul of Moscow.
Plan your journey now by visiting: Snapchat: @discover_moscow
