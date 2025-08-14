Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Austrian Chancellor encourages Serbia to resume discussions with Kosovo

2025-08-14 04:36:53
(MENAFN) Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker on Wednesday urged Serbia to actively engage in dialogue with Kosovo, emphasizing that the normalization process between the two sides has no alternative.

Speaking alongside Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Stocker reaffirmed Austria’s support for Serbia’s EU accession but noted that certain reforms must precede full membership. He highlighted gradual integration in areas such as transport and energy, as well as adherence to EU core values like the rule of law, media freedom, and judicial independence.

“We welcome any effort that will bring the actors in the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Process back to the table. There is no alternative to the dialogue process,” Stocker said.

Vucic said their discussions covered bilateral relations, Serbia’s EU integration, and other key topics. “Austria is an important country for Serbia. It is our third-largest investor after China and the Netherlands. I thank Austria for making significant investments in Serbia,” he added. He also emphasized Austria’s role in promoting regional peace and stability and noted the potential to strengthen economic ties further.

The Serbian president reiterated his commitment to resolving issues with Kosovo through dialogue. During the visit, Stocker also signed an economic cooperation agreement with Serbian Prime Minister Djuro Macut. Tensions remain high between Serbia and Kosovo, as Belgrade continues to reject the independence Kosovo declared unilaterally in 2008.

