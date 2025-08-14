403
Poland Inks Deal with US to Upgrade Fighter Jet
(MENAFN) Poland has finalized a $3.8 billion agreement with the United States government to modernize its entire fleet of F-16 fighter jets, as announced on Wednesday by Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.
This initiative is part of Poland's broader effort to strengthen its military capabilities in light of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The move was highlighted by a Polish news outlet.
During the official contract signing, Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed that the deal encompasses enhancements for all 48 of Poland’s F-16C/D Block 52+ aircraft.
These versatile jets are the cornerstone of the nation's tactical airpower.
Although the C/D variant is still considered “very good,” Kosiniak-Kamysz explained that after two decades of operation, it no longer meets the demands posed by modern security challenges.
Looking ahead, Poland intends to increase its defense budget from the current 4.7% of GDP to 5% by next year.
Should this goal be met, Poland will be among the first NATO members to fulfill the alliance's expenditure benchmark agreed upon during its summit in June.
In a separate but related development, Poland is projected to possess a larger tank fleet than the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy combined by 2030.
This projection follows a multi-billion-euro contract signed last month with South Korean arms manufacturer Hyundai Rotem for the purchase of 180 additional K2 main battle tanks.
