403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea Sees Increase in Import Prices for July
(MENAFN) Import prices to South Korea saw a notable increase in July, reversing a five-month decline, driven by the weakening of the Korean won against the U.S. dollar and a rise in crude oil costs, according to Bank of Korea (BOK) data released Thursday.
The import price index rose by 0.9% in July compared to the previous month, marking its first monthly gain since January, the BOK reported.
The uptick was attributed to the decline in the local currency and higher oil prices. The price of Dubai crude, South Korea’s benchmark, averaged $70.87 per barrel in July, a slight increase from $69.26 the month before.
The won’s exchange rate also saw a shift, climbing to 1,375.22 won per dollar in July from 1,366.95 won in June.
Import prices for raw materials rose 1.5% month-over-month, accelerating from a 1.0% increase in June. Prices for intermediary goods—such as chemical products, primary metals, electronics, and electrical equipment—also grew by 0.6%.
Both capital and consumer goods saw a 0.5% price increase.
In export news, South Korea's export price index jumped by 1.0% in July, reversing a four-month streak of declines.
The import price index rose by 0.9% in July compared to the previous month, marking its first monthly gain since January, the BOK reported.
The uptick was attributed to the decline in the local currency and higher oil prices. The price of Dubai crude, South Korea’s benchmark, averaged $70.87 per barrel in July, a slight increase from $69.26 the month before.
The won’s exchange rate also saw a shift, climbing to 1,375.22 won per dollar in July from 1,366.95 won in June.
Import prices for raw materials rose 1.5% month-over-month, accelerating from a 1.0% increase in June. Prices for intermediary goods—such as chemical products, primary metals, electronics, and electrical equipment—also grew by 0.6%.
Both capital and consumer goods saw a 0.5% price increase.
In export news, South Korea's export price index jumped by 1.0% in July, reversing a four-month streak of declines.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment