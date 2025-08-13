403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea’s President Set to Meet Ishiba in Japan
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung is set to travel to Japan later this month for a high-level summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Lee’s office announced Wednesday. Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung revealed at a press briefing that Lee will undertake a two-day visit starting August 23 to meet with the Japanese leader.
According to Kang, the summit will focus on reinforcing the groundwork for forward-looking bilateral cooperation, exploring strategies to enhance South Korea-Japan and South Korea-U.S.-Japan partnerships, and exchanging views on regional peace, stability, and other pressing regional and global matters.
Following the Japan visit, President Lee will proceed to the United States for a three-day trip culminating in a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for August 25.
According to Kang, the summit will focus on reinforcing the groundwork for forward-looking bilateral cooperation, exploring strategies to enhance South Korea-Japan and South Korea-U.S.-Japan partnerships, and exchanging views on regional peace, stability, and other pressing regional and global matters.
Following the Japan visit, President Lee will proceed to the United States for a three-day trip culminating in a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for August 25.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment