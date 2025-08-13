Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
S. Korea’s President Set to Meet Ishiba in Japan

S. Korea’s President Set to Meet Ishiba in Japan


2025-08-13 05:36:47
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung is set to travel to Japan later this month for a high-level summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Lee’s office announced Wednesday. Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung revealed at a press briefing that Lee will undertake a two-day visit starting August 23 to meet with the Japanese leader.

According to Kang, the summit will focus on reinforcing the groundwork for forward-looking bilateral cooperation, exploring strategies to enhance South Korea-Japan and South Korea-U.S.-Japan partnerships, and exchanging views on regional peace, stability, and other pressing regional and global matters.

Following the Japan visit, President Lee will proceed to the United States for a three-day trip culminating in a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for August 25.

MENAFN13082025000045017169ID1109922183

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search