WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Deutsche Bank 2025 Technology Conference
August 27, 2025
Location: Dana Point, CA
Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
September 10, 2025
Presentation Time: 1:45 PM PT
Location: San Francisco, CA
Goldman Sachs presentation will be webcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .
About WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.
WEBTOON Entertainment is a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON Entertainment has transformed comics and visual storytelling for fans and creators.
With its CANVAS UGC platform empowering anyone to become a creator, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators and series, WEBTOON Entertainment's passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. WEBTOON Entertainment's adaptations are available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll and other screens around the world, and the company's content partners include Discord, HYBE and DC Comics, among many others.
With approximately 155 million monthly active users, WEBTOON Entertainment's IP & Creator Ecosystem of aligned brands and platforms include WEBTOON, Wattpad – the world's leading webnovel platform –WEBTOON Productions, Studio N, Studio LICO, WEBTOON Unscrolled, LINE Manga and eBookJapan, among others.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Soohwan Kim, CFA & Taylor Giles
...
Corporate Communications
Kiel Hume & Lauren Hopkinson
...
