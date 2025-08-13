Clearing The Path For Global Investment In African Energy: Key Advisors Join Cape Town Energy Event In September

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies is set to welcome leading voices from some of the most influential advisory and market intelligence firms supporting Africa's energy transformation. With a sharpened focus on facilitating investment and de-risking entry into Africa's oil, gas and energy sectors, this group of speakers reflects growing demand for trusted insight, financial strategy and legal clarity as the continent positions itself for large-scale energy development.

Representing Rystad Energy, Bimbola Kolawole, Vice President and Head of Commercial, Africa, brings the perspective of one of the world's leading independent research and energy intelligence firms. With Rystad's data-driven insights playing a central role in shaping investor and operator decision-making, the company's analysis of African upstream and gas markets has become essential to understanding resource potential and project viability. At AEW, Kolawole will speak to how real-time intelligence and market modeling can help both African stakeholders and global investors identify actionable opportunities and build bankable projects.

Joining the conversation is Fiyinfolu Okedare, Director of Consulting at Forvis Mazars, a global advisory group with deep expertise in corporate structuring, due diligence and energy sector transactions. Forvis Mazars has emerged as a key partner for companies navigating Africa's diverse regulatory environments and planning long-term investments. Okedare will contribute strategic insights into how advisory support can unlock financial close, improve compliance and align investor expectations with project realities, particularly in complex or emerging markets.

Also speaking is Onyeka Cindy Ojogbo, Deputy Managing Partner at CLG, one of Africa's foremost legal and regulatory advisors focused on energy. CLG has played a pivotal role in shaping upstream policy, cross-border energy frameworks and legal reforms across the continent. At AEW, Ojogbo will share how legal innovation, contract structuring and policy advocacy are enabling energy investments to move from exploration to development at a faster, more secure pace.

Africa's energy sector is experiencing a structural shift, marked by increasing domestic participation, shifting capital flows and growing interest in integrated oil and gas development, along with gas-to-power and renewable diversification. As global capital becomes more cautious and competitive, African markets must sharpen their value proposition. Transparent licensing rounds, fiscal stability, ESG alignment and robust project preparation have become non-negotiables for attracting long-term international investors. In this environment, intelligence and advisory firms serve as critical enablers – translating opportunity into action and reducing uncertainty across every stage of the value chain.

“Africa is open for investment, but success depends on transparency, trusted partners and data-backed strategies,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.“Rystad, Forvis Mazars and CLG are helping to build that foundation. They are not just observers – they are enablers of deals, progress, and long-term impact.”

About AEW: Invest in African Energies:

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit for more information about this exciting event.