Russia’s Klyuchevskoy Volcano Ejects Ash 12 km High


2025-08-13 05:08:04
(MENAFN) The Klyuchevskoy Volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula erupted on Wednesday, sending an ash column soaring 12 kilometers into the sky, local authorities reported.

The ash cloud is drifting southward toward populated areas, including settlements in the Ust-Kamchatsky, Milkovsky, and Yelizovsky districts, as well as the urban districts of Vilyuchinsk and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations office said.

While no significant ash deposits have yet been recorded in these communities, minor ashfall remains possible.

Authorities advised residents to take safety precautions during potential ashfall by closing doors and windows, limiting time spent outdoors, and wearing masks when outside.

In response to the eruption, the volcano aviation alert level was elevated to red, the highest possible warning.

Klyuchevskoy, standing 4,754 meters tall in Ust-Kamchatsky District, is Eurasia’s tallest active volcano. Its ongoing eruptive activity began in April.

