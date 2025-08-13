403
S. Africa to submit revised trade DESL offer to US
(MENAFN) South Africa’s trade and agriculture authorities have announced plans to submit a “generous” updated trade proposal to the United States as part of a response to reciprocal tariffs, according to reports.
The Cabinet has approved the revised offer, which will be presented as one element of a five-point strategy addressing the 30% unilateral tariff the US imposed on South African imports last Friday. The revised proposal forms part of the government’s broader measures to counter the US’s recent tariff actions.
Speaking to the media, the ministers overseeing trade and agriculture, Parks Tau and John Steenhuisen, said a senior team—including officials from the presidency and the two departments—has been formed to lead negotiations with Washington.
Both ministers emphasized that South Africa is also exploring trade agreements beyond the US. They noted that the United States has requested Pretoria to reduce its tariffs in line with the European Union trade framework, as outlined in the SADC-EU Economic Partnership Agreement.
While Steenhuisen did not disclose full details of the revised offer, he described it as “broad, generous, and open,” and said it meets the desired ambition criteria. He added, “This is a broad, generous and open offer ... and I think if one would look at the trade and tariff perspective I think this offer represents something that would be good for the United States and also good for South Africa.”
Steenhuisen expressed hope that the US would view the offer favorably. “We have to navigate the seas that are in front of us and this is perhaps a new way that things are going to go forward and I think we must do what we can to improve relations with the US and retain access to their markets,” he said.
