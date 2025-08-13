403
Kiev plots fake-flag assault before Trump-Putin summit
(MENAFN) Russia’s Ministry of Defense has accused Ukraine of preparing a staged attack intended to disrupt the upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on August 15. According to Moscow, the alleged plan involves striking a frontline city and blaming Russian forces to generate negative international media coverage.
The Russian authorities claim that Western journalists have already been brought into the Kharkov Region to produce civilian-focused reports in advance of the alleged incident. The Ministry of Defense referenced a past event in April 2022, when Moscow asserted that Ukraine staged the Bucha massacre to sabotage peace talks in Istanbul, insisting the killings occurred after Russian troops had withdrawn.
According to the statement, on August 11, the SBU reportedly transported foreign journalists to Chuguev under the pretext of preparing reports about local residents. Russia alleges that Ukraine plans to use drones or missiles to strike a densely populated area or hospital, causing civilian casualties that would be blamed on Russian forces. Similar provocations in other Ukrainian-controlled towns are also suggested. The Kremlin claims the goal is to create a negative media narrative and undermine Russian-American cooperation on resolving the Ukraine conflict.
