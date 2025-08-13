Energy Logistics Market To Grow At 14.7% CAGR, Reaching $1,383.74 Bn By 2031

Allied

Rising energy demand and global supply chain expansion drive growth in the energy logistics market, supporting efficient fuel and power distribution.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Energy Logistics Market by Application (Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Power Generation, Energy Mining), by End-User (Government Sector, Private Sector), by Mode of Transport (Railways, Airways, Roadways, Waterways): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031” The energy logistics market was valued at $351.20 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,383.74 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.The energy logistics market encompasses the transportation, storage, and management of energy resources, including oil, gas, coal, and renewable energy commodities. It ensures a reliable and efficient supply chain from production to end-user consumption. Growing energy demand, globalization of energy trade, and the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure are driving the need for sophisticated logistics solutions. The market includes services such as storage, transportation, handling, and supply chain management, catering to both conventional and renewable energy sectors.The growth of the energy logistics market is supported by factors such as the rise in trade-related agreements, the expansion of tech-driven energy logistics services, increased adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, and enhanced wind energy production capabilities. However, challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, high logistics costs, and limited control of manufacturers over logistics services are expected to restrain market growth. Additionally, the emergence of last-mile delivery solutions, along with logistics automation and improvements in operational efficiency and workforce safety, presents significant opportunities for key players in the market.Download PDF Brochure:Market Dynamics1. Growth Drivers:Rising global energy consumption across industries, power generation, and transportation is a primary driver. The increasing complexity of supply chains and the need for timely delivery of fuels and other energy resources have intensified demand for advanced logistics solutions.2. Expansion of Renewable Energy:The rapid adoption of renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, and bioenergy, requires specialized logistics solutions for equipment transportation, storage of energy carriers, and integration into existing infrastructure. This trend is boosting market growth and creating new service opportunities.3. Technological Advancements:Integration of IoT, digital tracking systems, and AI-powered logistics platforms is enhancing operational efficiency, reducing transit times, and lowering costs. Companies are adopting these innovations to optimize supply chains and improve inventory and fleet management.4. Regulatory and Environmental Factors:Stringent regulations regarding emissions, safety, and handling of energy resources impact logistics operations. While these rules ensure safer and cleaner transportation, compliance costs can be challenging for market participants, especially in developing regions.5. Market Opportunities and Challenges:Opportunities lie in off-grid energy solutions, cross-border energy trade, and the growing need for storage infrastructure. However, challenges include fluctuating fuel prices, geopolitical risks, and the need for significant capital investment in infrastructure and technology upgrades.Snag Discount:Segment OverviewThe energy logistics market analysis is segmented by application, end-user, transport mode, and region. Applications include oil & gas, renewable energy, power generation, and energy mining. End-users are classified into government and private sectors. Transport modes cover railways, airways, roadways, and waterways. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Regional AnalysisAsia-Pacific dominates the energy logistics market, driven by high energy consumption, rapid industrialization, and the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure in countries such as China and India. The region's investment in pipeline networks, storage facilities, and port infrastructure further supports market growth.North America and Europe are also significant markets, with increasing emphasis on advanced logistics technologies, cross-border energy trade, and regulatory compliance. The Middle East and Africa are growing steadily, driven by oil and gas exports, while Latin America presents opportunities in bioenergy and renewable energy logistics.For Purchase Inquiry:Competitive AnalysisThe energy logistics market is highly competitive, with major global players such as A.P. Moller - Maersk, Apollo Power Ltd., Beijing Automobile Co., Ltd., BYD Motors Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, Dongfeng Motor Company, DSV, Geodis, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, Logistics Plus Inc., MGF, Phoenix Freight Systems, Rhenus Group, and Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. leading the market. Companies focus on expanding service portfolios, integrating technology solutions, and entering emerging markets to strengthen their positions.Regional and local players also play a significant role, offering specialized services such as hazardous material handling, offshore energy logistics, and renewable energy equipment transport. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and technological innovation remain key strategies for gaining a competitive edge.Key findings of the study.Rising global energy demand is driving growth in energy logistics services..Asia-Pacific leads the market due to industrialization and renewable energy adoption..Transportation and storage services hold the largest market share..Technological advancements in digital logistics are optimizing supply chains..Regulatory compliance and environmental concerns are shaping market strategies.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+15038946022 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.