Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Train Carrying Unsafe Materials Derails in Texas

2025-08-13 03:28:23
(MENAFN) A train believed to be transporting dangerous substances came off the tracks in the U.S. state of Texas, according to media outlets on Tuesday.

Emergency personnel in Palo Pinto County reported that "thirty-five train cars derailed" while crossing a railroad bridge located on Coalville Road.

The derailment site remains under close scrutiny by local emergency services.

According to reports, the train belonged to Union Pacific Railroad.

The specific contents of the train and the extent of the potential threat remain unclear at this time.

Authorities have launched a formal inquiry to determine the exact cause and implications of the derailment, with the investigation still underway.

MENAFN13082025000045017167ID1109921514

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

