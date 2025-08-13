403
Train Carrying Unsafe Materials Derails in Texas
(MENAFN) A train believed to be transporting dangerous substances came off the tracks in the U.S. state of Texas, according to media outlets on Tuesday.
Emergency personnel in Palo Pinto County reported that "thirty-five train cars derailed" while crossing a railroad bridge located on Coalville Road.
The derailment site remains under close scrutiny by local emergency services.
According to reports, the train belonged to Union Pacific Railroad.
The specific contents of the train and the extent of the potential threat remain unclear at this time.
Authorities have launched a formal inquiry to determine the exact cause and implications of the derailment, with the investigation still underway.
